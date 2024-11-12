What States Produce The Most Rhubarb In America?

The bright stalk of the rhubarb is tart and sour, but combined with sugar and baked into muffins, pies, or crumbles, it becomes a unique and delicious treat. While you'll often find rhubarb in backyard gardens, a few places in the U.S. grow it commercially. Rhubarb is native to the colder regions of Asia, which means it needs a chilly climate to thrive. The plant only grows when temperatures average below 75 degrees Fahrenheit, so there are plenty of spots in the U.S. where it just won't take. Rhubarb season runs from spring to early summer, and though it's technically a vegetable, the USDA actually classifies it as a fruit (thanks to its popularity in sweets).

Only the rhubarb petioles are edible — its leaves are toxic. Though you'd have to eat a lot to feel any effects, you should wisely stick to the colorful stalks, which grow a few feet tall and are packed with vitamins and fiber. Thanks to its intense tartness, rhubarb is most commonly cooked, baked, or stewed with sugar to balance the tang. This cooking process also helps soften the stalks, which are tough and stringy raw.

In terms of production, the U.S. grows around 1,200 acres of rhubarb, mostly in cooler states. In Washington, Oregon, and Michigan, the conditions are just right for this hardy crop, making them the top states for rhubarb production.