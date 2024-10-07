The US States That Produce The Most Cherries
Every state holds a unique title when it comes to production, including numbers related to some beloved food crops. Certain places may grow and sell far more fruits or vegetables produced from any other state. In more extreme cases, certain produce will only grow commercially in certain places, like the U.S. state that grows the most coffee due to its unique tropical climate.
Yet when it comes to cherries specifically, more than one state wears the crown for the highest production — it just depends on whether you're asking about sweet or tart cherries. Washington state grows the most sweet cherries, with a 2021 accounting by the USDA estimating it grew about 61% of the total U.S. crop. Meanwhile, Michigan was responsible for growing the most tart cherries at a whopping 56% of the entire U.S. yield. In total, the United States produces up to 650 million pounds of cherries each year, including both sweet and tart cherries.
A few other states produce cherries
In 2021, Washington produced 234,000 tons of sweet cherries, over three times the amount that came out of California (which typically produces the second-highest amount of sweet cherries in the country). But the state of Washington boasts more than one claim to fruit fame. On top of producing the most sweet cherries in the country, it is also the U.S. state that grows the most apples.
For tart cherries, Michigan reigned supreme with a 2021 crop of 96.6 million pounds. Utah came in second place, producing 33.4 million pounds of tart cherries. Washington also produces a decent amount of tart cherries annually, at roughly 10.5 million pounds that same year.
Other states that produce plentiful cherry crops include Utah, Wisconsin, New York, and Pennsylvania. These all produce both sweet or tart cherries on a commercial level. Of course, it is possible for cherries to grow in other states, though their numbers often pale in comparison to those of Washington and Michigan.