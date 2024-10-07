The US States That Produce The Most Cherries

Every state holds a unique title when it comes to production, including numbers related to some beloved food crops. Certain places may grow and sell far more fruits or vegetables produced from any other state. In more extreme cases, certain produce will only grow commercially in certain places, like the U.S. state that grows the most coffee due to its unique tropical climate.

Yet when it comes to cherries specifically, more than one state wears the crown for the highest production — it just depends on whether you're asking about sweet or tart cherries. Washington state grows the most sweet cherries, with a 2021 accounting by the USDA estimating it grew about 61% of the total U.S. crop. Meanwhile, Michigan was responsible for growing the most tart cherries at a whopping 56% of the entire U.S. yield. In total, the United States produces up to 650 million pounds of cherries each year, including both sweet and tart cherries.