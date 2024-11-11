Why Tuna Is One Of The Hardest Fish To Fry
Tuna is a widely enjoyed seafood provision that's as tasty as it is versatile. Although there are many ways to transform tuna into a full-fledged, flavor-forward meal, you might have a tough time frying it. Although a panko-crusted or beer-battered deep-fried tuna filet sounds like a seafood dream, it's actually one of the most challenging fishes to fry.
Despite its high omega-3 content, tuna is a lean meat fish. Generally speaking, lean meats are prone to quickly drying out when subjected to high heat – which is necessary for frying. Tuna is thick and dense, which requires precise cooking times to ensure even doneness. If cooked too long, the exterior may become dry and overcooked while the interior remains undercooked. Unless you want a half-cooked fish fry, it's best to avoid tuna.
Instead of frying tuna, opt for cooking methods that perverse its tender texture and delicate taste. Consider preparing hearty marinated tuna steaks that only require a couple of minutes of pan-searing or assembling homemade poke bowls for a customizable and fresh seafood dish. And, if you can't bear the idea of never eating fried tuna, consider making fritters from canned tuna. This way, the tuna is pre-cooked and doesn't come with quite as many cooking challenges as fresh tuna.
The best fish for frying
So you can't fry tuna — now what? Luckily, there are plenty of fish well-suited for a crunchy, crumbly fry that you can use instead.
Most white fish are excellent options for frying. For an affordable, neutral-tasting fish that crisps up nicely and allows your seasonings to pop, consider tilapia. Other mild, white fish varieties that work great for frying include cod, haddock, sole, and trout. One of the most popular fried white fish varieties is catfish, which pairs nicely alongside Southern fixings like cornbread, okra, and red beans and rice. Snapper is also a white fish, but it flaunts delicate whispers of sweetness for a more interesting taste. And, of course, there are always fried oysters, shrimp, and crawfish — if you're looking to make a platter of fried shellfish.
Tuna is delicious, and so is fried fish. Unfortunately, the two can't be combined without compromising taste and texture. Avoid easy-to-make fish mistakes by pairing the right fish with the right cooking method.