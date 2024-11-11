Why Tuna Is One Of The Hardest Fish To Fry

Tuna is a widely enjoyed seafood provision that's as tasty as it is versatile. Although there are many ways to transform tuna into a full-fledged, flavor-forward meal, you might have a tough time frying it. Although a panko-crusted or beer-battered deep-fried tuna filet sounds like a seafood dream, it's actually one of the most challenging fishes to fry.

Despite its high omega-3 content, tuna is a lean meat fish. Generally speaking, lean meats are prone to quickly drying out when subjected to high heat – which is necessary for frying. Tuna is thick and dense, which requires precise cooking times to ensure even doneness. If cooked too long, the exterior may become dry and overcooked while the interior remains undercooked. Unless you want a half-cooked fish fry, it's best to avoid tuna.

Instead of frying tuna, opt for cooking methods that perverse its tender texture and delicate taste. Consider preparing hearty marinated tuna steaks that only require a couple of minutes of pan-searing or assembling homemade poke bowls for a customizable and fresh seafood dish. And, if you can't bear the idea of never eating fried tuna, consider making fritters from canned tuna. This way, the tuna is pre-cooked and doesn't come with quite as many cooking challenges as fresh tuna.