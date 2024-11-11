The 3-Ingredient Cheesy Hot Dog Snack You Need To Try

As shown by drewmarvick on TikTok, making the hot dog rollup is as easy as can be. He uses a rolling pin to flatten a piece of bread, but you could use your (clean) hands or a heavy-bottomed pot or pan. American cheese is a fantastic choice for this since it melts so easily, but any melty cheese would work. Try mozzarella, provolone, or muenster. Opt for the best store-bought hot dog you can buy or use up the bratwurst, kielbasa, or even pepperoni you already have in the fridge.

In the video, drewmarvick admits he told a small lie about only needing three ingredients when he opts to butter bread wrapped around the snugly rolled hot dog. It's easy to forgive him when you see the crispy roll emerge from his air fryer, though. Besides, if HelloFresh doesn't count butter, why should anyone else?

This hot dog and cheese combo is truly as uncomplicated as it gets. You can eat it as is or serve it with your favorite dipping sauces on the side. But if ketchup and mustard just aren't cutting it for you, you can take inspiration from what makes a Hawaiian-style hot dog unique by adding tropical condiments like pineapple, mango, papaya, and lemon relishes. Or perhaps a Chicago-style hot dog, complete with sweet pickle relish, tomato slices, and pickled sport peppers, would do you better. However you prefer to enjoy it, wash it down with an ice-cold beer or glass of sun tea.