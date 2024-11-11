The 3-Ingredient Cheesy Hot Dog Snack You Need To Try
It's certainly not hard to dress hot dogs up, but sometimes, less is more. That's exactly the case for this tasty, minimal-ingredient hot dog snack that takes under 10 minutes to prepare. All you need is your frank of choice, a piece of bread, and a slice of cheese (and maybe some butter) to create one of the simplest yet yummiest combinations social media has given us. It's one of the best unexpected foods to throw in your air fryer.
And this hot dog-grilled cheese crossover is completely customizable. There's plenty of room to get creative by incorporating fun add-ons to make a snack that better suits your palate or even turn it into a complete meal. The result is an all-American treat that works great for lunch, a midnight snack, or a crowd-pleasing finger food at parties and picnics. But first, you have to learn to make it.
How to make crispy hot dog and cheese rollups
As shown by drewmarvick on TikTok, making the hot dog rollup is as easy as can be. He uses a rolling pin to flatten a piece of bread, but you could use your (clean) hands or a heavy-bottomed pot or pan. American cheese is a fantastic choice for this since it melts so easily, but any melty cheese would work. Try mozzarella, provolone, or muenster. Opt for the best store-bought hot dog you can buy or use up the bratwurst, kielbasa, or even pepperoni you already have in the fridge.
@drewmarvick
I will never eat a hotdog any other way ever again! (probably) #easyrecipe #hotdog #foodhacks
In the video, drewmarvick admits he told a small lie about only needing three ingredients when he opts to butter bread wrapped around the snugly rolled hot dog. It's easy to forgive him when you see the crispy roll emerge from his air fryer, though. Besides, if HelloFresh doesn't count butter, why should anyone else?
This hot dog and cheese combo is truly as uncomplicated as it gets. You can eat it as is or serve it with your favorite dipping sauces on the side. But if ketchup and mustard just aren't cutting it for you, you can take inspiration from what makes a Hawaiian-style hot dog unique by adding tropical condiments like pineapple, mango, papaya, and lemon relishes. Or perhaps a Chicago-style hot dog, complete with sweet pickle relish, tomato slices, and pickled sport peppers, would do you better. However you prefer to enjoy it, wash it down with an ice-cold beer or glass of sun tea.