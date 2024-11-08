Your Yogurt Parfaits Deserve Only The Best Grocery Store Granola

Granola is a great go-to snack when the goal is to fuel yourself throughout the day. Particularly when paired with Greek yogurt, granola can be a solid source of protein and a quick and easy energy boost. Of course, not all granolas are created equal in this respect. Some are high enough in added sugar to be more akin to a breakfast cereal (delicious, but maybe not the nutritious pick-me-up you were looking for).

To sort out which widely available granola varieties pack a nutritional punch, food writer Megan Lim helpfully rated, reviewed, and ranked 13 well-stocked grocery store granola brands. We'll break down her top pick in more detail, but the framework of her criteria was simple: does the granola taste good? And, if so, is it relatively good for you?

In Lim's grocery store granola ranking, Kind came out on top. As Lim highlights, Kind granola products have a light flavor profile that's far from bland. They not only have a variety of flavors, from peanut butter and honey to chocolate, caramel, and fruit, they also create products with a variety of textures, from chewy bars to crispy clusters and loose granola.

Their sweet but not too sweet flavors are perfect for an early morning yogurt parfait. Plain yogurt is an ideal base for a honey or caramel granola, while peanut butter and fruit flavors work well with strawberry, blueberry, or cherry yogurt varieties. Plus, Kind granola's crispy crunch provides some welcome texture as you chow down.