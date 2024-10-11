How Eggs Completely Transform A Bitter Cup Of Coffee

While money can buy the best bottled coffee or a delicious cafe drink, it takes some serious work to brew a good cup of joe at home. Instead of exchanging cash for a fresh, hot cup, you've got to do extensive research, shopping, and brewing to craft the perfect pot of coffee. Sadly, the home-brewed beverage often tastes anything but, ending up too bitter and harsh. Luckily, with a little learning and some unexpected ingredients, your coffee can taste just as good as a cafe's. One such unlikely addition that can give your coffee the boost it needs is an egg. No, that's not a typo. Hear us out before you make that face.

Egg coffee has been a thing for hundreds of years and is still big in Norway and Sweden, not to mention the Midwest. However you choose to brew, adding an egg to coffee grounds takes them from dry to moist, much like potting soil, and actually makes for better coffee. The water has an easier time passing through the enhanced grounds thanks especially to the egg whites, as they are a strong clarifying agent.