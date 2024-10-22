The Breakfast Protein You Should Be Using To Elevate Frozen Pizza

There are plenty of budget-friendly hacks to elevate frozen pizza — from adding fresh veggies and more cheese to pouring on sauces and piling up the meat. You can even drizzle on some hot honey to save your mediocre frozen pizza or throw your lackluster frozen pizza on the grill. Another unique way to jazz up your boring frozen 'za is to add a tasty breakfast protein — eggs. Admittedly, to some, eggs and pizza probably sounds more yuck than yum, but if done right, you'll be amazed at how tasty it can be.

Putting eggs on your frozen pizza might be considered making your own version of carbonara pizza — the beloved Italian pasta dish in pizza form. Carbonara pizza includes all the tasty ingredients of pasta carbonara except the noodles – eggs, cured pork or pancetta, and cheese. Other types of pizza with eggs include Bismarck pizza (named after the egg-loving German chancellor, Otto von Bismarck), which also includes ham, and Florentine pizza, typically made with spinach and prosciutto.

Adding eggs to your frozen pie is as simple as cracking an egg or two on your pizza and sticking it in the oven. If your pizza takes longer than 10 minutes to cook or if you like your eggs on the runny side, add the eggs halfway through cooking. Typically, you want the eggs at least a tad runny for a deliciously gooey bite that blends seamlessly with the melted cheese.