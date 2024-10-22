The Breakfast Protein You Should Be Using To Elevate Frozen Pizza
There are plenty of budget-friendly hacks to elevate frozen pizza — from adding fresh veggies and more cheese to pouring on sauces and piling up the meat. You can even drizzle on some hot honey to save your mediocre frozen pizza or throw your lackluster frozen pizza on the grill. Another unique way to jazz up your boring frozen 'za is to add a tasty breakfast protein — eggs. Admittedly, to some, eggs and pizza probably sounds more yuck than yum, but if done right, you'll be amazed at how tasty it can be.
Putting eggs on your frozen pizza might be considered making your own version of carbonara pizza — the beloved Italian pasta dish in pizza form. Carbonara pizza includes all the tasty ingredients of pasta carbonara except the noodles – eggs, cured pork or pancetta, and cheese. Other types of pizza with eggs include Bismarck pizza (named after the egg-loving German chancellor, Otto von Bismarck), which also includes ham, and Florentine pizza, typically made with spinach and prosciutto.
Adding eggs to your frozen pie is as simple as cracking an egg or two on your pizza and sticking it in the oven. If your pizza takes longer than 10 minutes to cook or if you like your eggs on the runny side, add the eggs halfway through cooking. Typically, you want the eggs at least a tad runny for a deliciously gooey bite that blends seamlessly with the melted cheese.
Tips for adding eggs to frozen pizza
To make the tastiest frozen pizza with eggs, it helps to start with a quality 'za. While you can crack an egg on any pizza, choosing the right one can take it from lazy late-night snack to restaurant-worthy dish. For instance, Margherita pizza tastes excellent with an egg or two on top, the sweet, peppery flavor of the basil pairing perfectly with the creamy, savory eggs. Or buy a cheese pizza and load it up with toppings that pair well with eggs, like ham or prosciutto, bacon, mushrooms, and arugula or baby spinach.
Pesto is another tasty addition for your pie. Add some ham for a delicious green-eggs-and-ham pizza kids and adults alike will love. Don't forget to season your eggs with pepper, salt, and dried herbs like oregano and parsley. It's also beneficial to use a heat-retaining surface, such as Nordic Ware 13-inch pizza stone, to achieve the perfect crispy crust.
Thick- or thin-crust pizza works equally well with eggs. Just make sure to crack the eggs toward the middle of the pizza, particularly for a thin crust, to prevent them from sliding off the edge. It also helps to make an indent with a spoon where you plan to crack the egg as a sort of egg holder. If you like wood-fired pizza, consider cooking your pizza with eggs on the grill or in a pizza oven like the Big Horn outdoor wood pellet pizza oven.