The Creamy Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Lobster Sandwiches
The lobster roll is one of the simplest dishes out there. Whether you're serving it Connecticut or Maine style (warm with butter or cold with mayonnaise, respectively), it doesn't take much to make it delicious. You don't even have to serve it on a roll, either. Place some lobster chunks between two buns for a tasty lobster sandwich. If you're looking for a way to add rich, creamy flavor without overdoing it on the mayonnaise, swap in some mashed ripe avocado.
Avocado adds a rich, fatty, slightly nutty flavor to any dish. It's enhanced nicely with acidity from lemon juice and some savory salt, which both also happen to be necessary for any good lobster sandwich. Though avocado and lobster are so different, they're complemented by many of the same ingredients and taste great when put together. Just make sure you're using the right ratios — the avocado should enhance the sandwich, but it shouldn't drown out the lobster.
Avocado is the creamy ingredient your lobster sandwich needs
Avocado not only adds another layer of flavor to a lobster sandwich, but it also has a number of health benefits that make it a well-balanced addition. It's full of healthy fats and fiber, so it will keep you fuller for longer. It also has properties that could help with heart health, bone health, and vision.
To enhance your lobster-avocado sandwich even further, you can add more than just lemon juice and salt. Seasonings like garlic powder and fresh parsley will add flavor here, too. If you want to cut the richness of the avocado and mayonnaise, you can substitute half of the mayonnaise for plain Greek yogurt. The tang will help mellow that rich fatty flavor, offering even more balance. For a lower-carb version of the same concept, turn the lobster sandwich into an easy avocado toast. Swap the bun for one piece of toast, then just mash some avocado, add lemon juice and seasonings, and top with lobster salad.