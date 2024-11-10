The Creamy Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Lobster Sandwiches

The lobster roll is one of the simplest dishes out there. Whether you're serving it Connecticut or Maine style (warm with butter or cold with mayonnaise, respectively), it doesn't take much to make it delicious. You don't even have to serve it on a roll, either. Place some lobster chunks between two buns for a tasty lobster sandwich. If you're looking for a way to add rich, creamy flavor without overdoing it on the mayonnaise, swap in some mashed ripe avocado.

Avocado adds a rich, fatty, slightly nutty flavor to any dish. It's enhanced nicely with acidity from lemon juice and some savory salt, which both also happen to be necessary for any good lobster sandwich. Though avocado and lobster are so different, they're complemented by many of the same ingredients and taste great when put together. Just make sure you're using the right ratios — the avocado should enhance the sandwich, but it shouldn't drown out the lobster.