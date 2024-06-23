The Best Way To Open A Bag Of Frozen Veggies To Prevent Freezer Burn

Picture this: You open the freezer to grab that leftover bag of frozen peas to toss in with your homemade pasta sauce. It's the finishing touch on your favorite dish — until you open the bag and realize it's been plagued with the dreaded freezer burn. Freezer burn is all too real, especially when it comes to frozen veggies because those plastic bags never seem to keep the air and moisture out the way you'd hoped. But it's probably because you've been opening (and closing) frozen veggie bags all wrong.

The secret to avoiding freezer burn all comes down to how well frozen food is stored. If it's susceptible to moisture and air, then freezer burn is the likely outcome. So next time you open a bag of veggies, don't cut it straight across. Just cut the bag in a "U" shape, which will leave the ends at full length but create a hole in the center. Those ends then become an easy way for you to tie the bag up and lock out that moisture.