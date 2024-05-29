Transform Sausage Links Into Almost-Instant Meatballs

It's hard to beat that dreamy scent of a home-cooked meal wafting through your kitchen. And if you grew up in family that loves homemade meatballs, you know exactly what that smells like. But what if there were a way to get all the flavor and smell of homemade meatballs with half the effort? Next time you head out shopping, bypass the grocery store ground beef and head straight to the sausage.

If you've ever picked up a container of sausage links or ground sausage, you already know that it's pre-seasoned and ready to cook, unlike other meats like ground beef or ground chicken. So, if you want to make meatballs in a pinch, you can just remove the casing around those sausage links, roll them into balls, and sear them or bake them in the slow cooker. There are a few ways to make sure you get the most flavor here, though, including checking the label to make sure the sausage is seasoned with Italian seasonings or anything else you would normally add to your meatball recipe.