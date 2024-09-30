Is A Bear Claw A Donut?

The question of whether a bear claw is a donut is not like a paradoxical question posed in an episode of "The Simpsons" ("What's the sound of one hand clapping?"), but the answer is both yes and no. To get to the bottom of this mystery, we should consider the bear claw itself. What is it, exactly?

Advertisement

In the spring of 1914, Geibel German Bakery in Sacramento, California ran an ad in the city's local newspaper, The Sacramento Bee. In the advertisement, the bakery offered square cheesecakes, whipped cream puffs, Parker House rolls and, for the first time, bear claws, at two for 5¢. While it's not absolutely certain that these were the first bear claws, Sacramento has long made this claim to fame. The bakery's bear claws were made from a yeasted, flaky dough similar to a Danish, and filled with almond paste and sometimes raisins. They were shaped into a half moon, with a series of cuts around the curved side which rise and separate while baking, hence the paw or claw-like appearance.