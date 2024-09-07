Substitute Tomato Paste For Tomato Sauce With A Few Tweaks

Picture this: It is spaghetti night and you are assembling all the ingredients for a delicious meal. You have the long pasta noodles, the parmesan cheese, and even the ingredients to make a super flavorful garlic bread. But you find yourself staring at a can of tomato paste instead of tomato sauce. What do you do next? Well, lucky for you, a can of tomato paste can be easily transformed into a tomato sauce with just a few steps.

The difference between tomato paste and tomato sauce is only a few ingredients. The paste is a thick substance made of concentrated tomatoes. Typically, the paste is comprised of Roma tomatoes that are cooked and then strained to remove the seeds and skin. The tomatoes are then cooked again to get rid of any water. As a result, you are left with a thick, concentrated paste with a strong tomato flavor. Depending on the brand purchased, the paste may contain slight seasonings and preservatives, but the core recipe is just tomatoes.

Meanwhile, tomato sauce is a liquid, pourable substance that is made of the juice of whole tomatoes with a combination of other ingredients like salt, seasonings, different kinds of vinegar, onion, garlic, and vegetables. Flavored tomato sauces, like toasted garlic and four cheese, are commonly found in grocery stores . With this information, it is clear to say that tomato paste can be made into tomato sauce by adding a few simple ingredients like water and seasonings.

