Marcus Samuelsson's Favorite Comfort Food Is A Hearty Classic

As the weather gets colder and days get dark earlier, it can be easy to fall into a slump, which often extends into the kitchen. With less time in your day to shop and less energy to cook, it's tempting to give up on meal prep goals altogether and resort to quick fixes like fast food and takeout. A great way to overcome these obstacles, however, is to follow Marcus Samuelsson's lead and focus on preparing easy, filling, home-cooked meals that can be eaten throughout the week or frozen for an extended shelf life.

Stew is the ideal meal for such occasions. It's simple, customizable, nutritious, and straightforward to prepare, whether you use a crockpot or simmer on the stove. Stew is one of the oldest dishes known to man and appears in virtually every region's cuisine in some form or another, from Russian beef stroganoff to Mexican pozole. In the U.S., beef stew is quite common, likely due to French and British influence. Even if you don't have the means to get your meat directly from a farm like Samuelsson and his family, you can set aside a Sunday for slow cooking. As long as you avoid a few common mistakes, you'll be enjoying the results for days or weeks to come, which especially comes in handy on those weeknights when motivation is at an all-time low.