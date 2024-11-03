Why You Should Store Chocolate Far Away From Your Other Groceries

Storing chocolate in an airtight container keeps odors out while preventing the chocolate from oxidizing. Over time, the antioxidants in cocoa, called polyphenols, oxidize when exposed to air, causing the chocolate to lose its tasty flavor and smell. So use airtight containers like the Chef's Path food storage boxes or the Viretec airtight storage container with easy-pour spout and measuring cup, perfect for chocolate chips and morsels.

Keep your chocolate in a location that's around 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit with less than 50% humidity and away from light. With numbers like that, the refrigerator is both too cold and too humid, which can cause chocolate to develop sugar bloom. That's what happens when the sugar dissolves and comes to the surface after being brought to room temperature. Conversely, when chocolate is stored somewhere too warm, the cocoa butter separates and rises to the surface, creating white streaks or dots referred to as fat bloom. The chocolate is still safe to eat when bloom is present, but the appearance and texture may be off-putting.

When stored properly, solid milk chocolate lasts for over one year. Darker chocolates can last even longer, though filled candies may only make it a few months.