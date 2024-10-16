Polish Boy: The Cleveland-Style Hot Dog Loaded With Flavor

The pantheon of American hot dogs is far more diverse than most people realize. We all know that New York and Chicago make a great dog, but regional specialties like the San Francisco-style hot dog and Hawaiian puka dog should not be overlooked. Today, let's highlight a specialty from the Midwest, where the history of the Chicago hot dog has tended to overshadow its many regional companions. Elsewhere along the Great Lakes, though, the people of Cleveland are cooking up a unique sausage that you can't find anywhere else.

The Polish Boy is a Cleveland specialty made with a smoked kielbasa, nestled in a hoagie roll and topped with coleslaw, French fries, and barbecue sauce. The kielbasa, also known as a Polish dog, is often made with a mixture of pork and beef. It is heavily seasoned with garlic and other spices, giving it a bolder flavor profile than the average hot dog. Unlike standard hot dogs, kielbasa are smoked, which pairs perfectly with the barbecue sauce atop a Cleveland-style Polish Boy.