Why Calling Hamburgers 'Burgers' Is Actually Incorrect

There's no denying that the hamburger is one of the most famous foods in existence today, with news of its deliciousness reaching the very farthest corners of the globe. According to Zippia, McDonald's alone is thought to sell a whopping 75 hamburgers worldwide, every single second. What isn't so clear is why this beloved bun and pattie combo became known as a 'burger' — considering that linguistically, the term is technically incorrect.

Advertisement

The original word for this fast food fave came about by combining the noun 'Hamburg' and the suffix '-er' (more on how that happened in a moment), which has over time been wrongly broken into two new words ('Ham' and 'burger'). This is a process linguists call rebracketing, and helps explain why hamburgers have such an odd name despite the fact they've never contained ham. Shortening this word, wrong as it may be, was always going to be a natural next step.

Other rebracketed words include helicopter – a combination of 'helico' (meaning spiral) and 'pter' (meaning wings), which has been split into the words 'heli' and 'copter' — and labradoodle, which started out as a combination of 'Labrad' (referring to Labrador retriever) and 'oodle' (referring to 'poodle') but was instead broken into 'Labra' and 'doodle.' Goldendoodle, Dalmadoodle, and Bernedoodle soon followed ... is your head spinning yet? Well, the burger's beginnings offer plenty to chew on.

Advertisement