Don't Toss That Tinned Seafood Oil. Turn It Into Salad Dressing Instead

There are actually a number of benefits when you opt for seafood in tins rather than the fresh kind. To start, it's almost always more cost-effective than fresh seafood. Plus, canned fish is often loaded with nutrients, just like the fresh stuff, and it lasts much longer, so it's easy to stock up if there's a sale. But, beyond that, some canned seafood comes in oil. Rather than throw the oil out, you can use it to make an easy, homemade salad dressing.

The leftover oil in canned tuna is the best for this because tuna has so much flavor for the oil to absorb. Since oil is an essential part of a vinaigrette, swap the olive oil that's called for in your salad dressing recipe for the tuna oil and you'll immediately add a ton of flavor to your next salad. To complement the flavors even more, use the canned tuna itself as your protein for the salad.