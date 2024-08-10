Scorch Your Canned Tomatoes For Crave-Worthy Sandwiches

While you might be used to using canned tomatoes for a sweet tomato sauce or savory soup, this pantry staple can be helpful in plenty of other ways too. For example, once roasted in the oven, canned tomatoes can actually make the perfect sandwich filling. The heat of the oven drives off excess moisture from canned tomatoes, resulting in firmer and more flavorful tomatoes that are perfect for sliding onto sandwiches. With this hack, you no longer have to worry about any tomato juice making your bread soggy, either.

To create this easy topping, first, drain a can of tomatoes of its juices to ensure the veggies crisp up well in the oven. Now, split those tomatoes open and remove the seeds to help speed up the drying process. Spread the veggies out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then drizzle with olive oil and some seasonings of your choice that will compliment your sandwich. Some garlic cloves and red pepper flakes are good options to start with, along with salt, too. Then, roast the tomatoes until their exterior dries up — and voila. Exact temperatures and times will vary depending on how many tomatoes you are roasting.

The interior of these roasted canned tomatoes will remain juicy, while the outside will become slightly crisp, and that perfectly caramelized end texture is a phenomenal match for a whole array of savory sandwiches. You can chop these veggies up or slide them whole onto a slice of bread.

