80% Of French Fries Consumed In The US Come From One Source

It's a case study in the vulnerabilities of the market. It's also a case study in how people eat, meaning that although consumers can buy French fries in the supermarket and eat them at home, they're probably not going to. At least, they're not going to in the same numbers that they do when in a restaurant. Although inflation has hit grocery stores, too, it hasn't struck them as hard as it has the fast food market. It also doesn't help that the asking price for a single fast food fried spud costs the same as a five- or 10-pound bag of potatoes at the grocery store.

McDonald's has tried to counteract the effect by pushing some $5 new value meals. These include the burgers, fries, and drinks that customers have come to expect. However, the fries aren't Supersized. They're small. People won't pay for Supersize anymore.

And it's the same story for fast food chains like Pizza Hut, Popeye's, Burger King, and Wendy's, which began offering value meals, including fries. Of course, the fry sizes were reduced in those value meals, too, which doesn't much help manufacturers, like Lamb Weston.

Finally, the French fry giant claims that the Washington plant only accounts for 5% of its production output. The company estimates that its reshuffling efforts will net a $55 million pre-tax savings, per Lamb Weston. As for its future French fry sales, that remains to be seen.