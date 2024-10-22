The NYC Restaurant That Relies On Real Grandmothers In The Kitchen
No matter how hard we try, it can feel impossible to make a dish taste just as good as when our grandmas make it for us. After decades of polishing family recipes, she just knows exactly what to do, and it can take years of practice for us to get anywhere close.
For anyone longing to taste a hand-crafted dish just like grandma makes, you might be compelled to pull up a chair at one of Enoteca Maria's tables. Here, grandmothers from all around the world are invited to cook their favorite traditional recipes as part of a mission to preserve their cultures. Each chef must be at least 50 years old and born in the country whose cuisine they wish to represent to qualify (via WNET).
A number of different grandmothers are behind the helm of this kitchen every week, meaning the menu changes almost daily. There is also a set menu of classic Italian fare cooked by nonna-in-residence Maria. One of her many specialty dishes is squash blossoms, those famously delicious edible flowers, but otherwise, you can expect the rest of the dishes to rotate. Because the menu changes so frequently, you may want to check the Enoteca Maria website beforehand in case there's a cuisine you don't want to miss. The restaurant shares dates for each chef around a month in advance so you can stay in the know. From Ukrainian to Moroccan food, there is truly something for everyone.
What to know before eating at Enoteca Maria
This one-of-a-kind restaurant is based in Staten Island, so if you're making your way from Manhattan, you'll need to carve out a few hours to eat here. For reference, it can take up to an hour and a half to get there depending on traffic (though it could only take half that long). Alternatively, you can take the free Staten Island Ferry — the restaurant is walking distance from the terminal.
Because reservations are hard to come by, calling ahead is recommended. The place is also cash- and Venmo-only. Luckily, in a big city like New York, there's never an ATM too far away. Lastly, the restaurant has limited hours, and is only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with seatings at 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
If you want to take some nonna-cooking knowledge home for yourself, the restaurant also offers classes. Interested home cooks can meet for one-on-one sessions with the day's chef from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and receive a cooking lesson for free, all for the sake of preserving culinary traditions. You might learn to make a classic comforting matzo ball soup or an authentic Moroccan couscous with a knowledgeable chef to help you get there.