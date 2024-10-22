The NYC Restaurant That Relies On Real Grandmothers In The Kitchen

No matter how hard we try, it can feel impossible to make a dish taste just as good as when our grandmas make it for us. After decades of polishing family recipes, she just knows exactly what to do, and it can take years of practice for us to get anywhere close.

For anyone longing to taste a hand-crafted dish just like grandma makes, you might be compelled to pull up a chair at one of Enoteca Maria's tables. Here, grandmothers from all around the world are invited to cook their favorite traditional recipes as part of a mission to preserve their cultures. Each chef must be at least 50 years old and born in the country whose cuisine they wish to represent to qualify (via WNET).

A number of different grandmothers are behind the helm of this kitchen every week, meaning the menu changes almost daily. There is also a set menu of classic Italian fare cooked by nonna-in-residence Maria. One of her many specialty dishes is squash blossoms, those famously delicious edible flowers, but otherwise, you can expect the rest of the dishes to rotate. Because the menu changes so frequently, you may want to check the Enoteca Maria website beforehand in case there's a cuisine you don't want to miss. The restaurant shares dates for each chef around a month in advance so you can stay in the know. From Ukrainian to Moroccan food, there is truly something for everyone.