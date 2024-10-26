How Much Does The Average Person Spend Per Minute At Costco?

Time is money. The saying is true for most modern activities, especially in the two most obvious contexts: working and shopping. Natural or not, spending money is as central to our lives as breathing. After all, the things we need to survive — food and water, for instance — are rarely free, let alone important creature comforts like electronics and clothes. If you'd like to buy all of those things at Costco, you'll have to pay just for the privilege of shopping there, too. And while the membership cost at the wholesale club is fixed, the amount that you spend after wandering throughout the massive warehouse certainly isn't.

Outside of online retailers and similar membership stores like Sam's Club, Costco is probably one of the easiest places to drop a few grand on the contents of a shopping cart alone. After all, where else can you buy gold bars and a wheel's worth of Costco's Kirkland Parmigiano Reggiano cheese at the same time? If you've ever been startled by the total listed at the bottom of your Costco receipt, you might have felt a morbid, albeit somewhat silly, curiosity as to how much you spent per minute. Fortunately, you don't have to do any complex calculations yourself. Maxinomics, a Morning Brew brand dedicated to breaking down economics in digestible ways, crunched the numbers and concluded that the average customer spends $1.75 a minute at Costco. Wondering where that number came from and if it's accurate? We'll explain how the math adds up.