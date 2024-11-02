Will Costco Be Open On Thanksgiving 2024?

Few retailers are a better fit for fulfilling holiday needs than Costco. When you're hosting a large gathering of family and friends, the store's bulk products and affordable pricing help ease shopping pressures. However, say it's already Thanksgiving Day and you still need to grab groceries — or perhaps one of Costco's premade foods, which are easy to put on the table in a pinch. Will the retailer be open for this 2024 holiday?

Well, according to Costco Customer Service, all U.S. warehouse locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day on November 28, 2024. So, unfortunately, you'll need to get your shopping done ahead of time to meet those dinner needs. Perhaps it's even a good idea to get some rest in anticipation of post-holiday shopping, as the retailer does participate in Black Friday sales the following day. Just note that this entire week probably won't be the best time to shop to avoid Costco crowds.