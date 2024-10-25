The Trio Of Cheeses That Make Costco's Mac And Cheese So Delicious

Creamy macaroni and cheese is a comfort food that's hard to beat. But when it comes to blending cheeses, you have to find the right balance. The cheeses should complement each other rather than compete with each other — and Costco's prepared mac and cheese, which the company sells ready-to-bake in its stores, seems to do just that. The secret cheese blend this grocery giant uses? A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano.

Cheddar packs a big punch of flavor when it's melted into a creamy sauce. It's the star of the show here, so the other cheeses need to support it; that's where the nutty, almost tangy flavor of Parmesan cheese comes into play. It offers a different flavor profile from cheddar that adds complexity to the dish, rather than one that tries to overpower the bold cheese. Romano has a similar taste to Parmesan, but its slightly grainy texture makes it perfect for grating — which ultimately helps it melt when it's heated.