The Trio Of Cheeses That Make Costco's Mac And Cheese So Delicious
Creamy macaroni and cheese is a comfort food that's hard to beat. But when it comes to blending cheeses, you have to find the right balance. The cheeses should complement each other rather than compete with each other — and Costco's prepared mac and cheese, which the company sells ready-to-bake in its stores, seems to do just that. The secret cheese blend this grocery giant uses? A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano.
Cheddar packs a big punch of flavor when it's melted into a creamy sauce. It's the star of the show here, so the other cheeses need to support it; that's where the nutty, almost tangy flavor of Parmesan cheese comes into play. It offers a different flavor profile from cheddar that adds complexity to the dish, rather than one that tries to overpower the bold cheese. Romano has a similar taste to Parmesan, but its slightly grainy texture makes it perfect for grating — which ultimately helps it melt when it's heated.
Costco's cheese choices are a little unorthodox
Besides balancing each other out, mac and cheese should also be made with cheeses that melt well; otherwise, the sauce won't have the right texture. Interestingly, Costco chooses extra-hard, low-moisture cheeses that typically don't combine smoothly for an ultra-silky, creamy sauce. Parmesan and pecorino are two that are usually avoided in macaroni and cheese for this reason. And although mild cheddar melts well, sharp cheddar doesn't (and the ingredients label on Costco's mac and cheese doesn't specify which type is included in the recipe). Still, the grocery chain managed to get the dish's flavors just right, though it might not be the same perfectly smooth sauce we think of with mac and cheese.
To be clear, Costco's mac and cheese only includes those three specific cheeses, though there have been unfounded rumors that other cheeses are also involved, with Gruyère being a big one. Its nutty flavor slightly resembles Parmesan, but it's milder and creamier, meaning it melts better. In that case, if you're making a homemade version and want to get close to that signature Costco flavor but need a smoother sauce, you can sub out the Parmesan for Gruyère.