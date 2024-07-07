The Trick To Making Cottage Cheese Flatbread In Your Air Fryer

The cottage cheese flatbreads as outlined on Tik Tok are a great way of getting a delicious (not to mention healthy) "bread" option into your diet. Of course, not all air fryers are created equal, so you might have to modify your recipe if your flatbread becomes too eggy. You want a flatbread after all, not a cottage cheese french toast. But the plus side is that this recipe is incredibly receptive to customizations. You could lean into the savory ingredients and add pesto, onions, tomatoes, and the like; or you could swap out those ingredients for something a little sweeter, like cinnamon, sugar, sugar, and such. That option would be more like a flour-less Dutch baby, but it's still something worth pursuing when experimenting with this flatbread.

But your cottage cheese escapades don't have to be limited to just this flatbread. If the savory route is more to your liking, you'll love implementing cottage cheese in game-changing high-protein egg salad. And not to be limited by cottage cheese and egg combinations, the cheese can also be used for a light, easy, alfredo sauce. Whether it's for viral flatbreads or for other means, you might want to consider picking up more than one pack of cottage cheese next time you go shopping.