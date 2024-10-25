Ranch Seasoning Brings Life To Boring Deviled Eggs

Every good host has a go-to deviled egg recipe that keeps guests coming back for more. Even if you're not throwing parties or attending potlucks often, deviled eggs are a great snack to make when you're in the mood for a tangy, creamy snack. But what if you could make your deviled eggs even tastier? Well, that's exactly what ranch seasoning can do, so you shouldn't be sleeping on it.

Ranch goes on basically everything and can even be eaten by itself in creative ways — the 2024 Minnesota State Fair served deep-fried ranch dressing (with a side of ranch, of course). So, it should be no surprise that ranch seasoning pairs perfectly with creamy egg yolks, adding a little extra oomph to your typical deviled eggs. All you need is between 1 and 3 teaspoons mixed in with your yolk filling, depending on how ranch-y you want the finished dish to taste. The seasoning can be found in either shakers or packets; besides Hidden Valley Ranch's regular dry mix, the brand offers a spicy ranch variety if you want a bit of a kick. Additionally, ranch dressing can be used as a substitute for mayo or mustard.

If you love ranch, this simple addition is the perfect way to bring boring deviled eggs to life and give them a richer, more complex flavor. Just make sure to cook your hard-boiled eggs correctly so they end up looking as good as they taste, with no unappetizing green rings or sticking shells.