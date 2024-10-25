Ranch Seasoning Brings Life To Boring Deviled Eggs
Every good host has a go-to deviled egg recipe that keeps guests coming back for more. Even if you're not throwing parties or attending potlucks often, deviled eggs are a great snack to make when you're in the mood for a tangy, creamy snack. But what if you could make your deviled eggs even tastier? Well, that's exactly what ranch seasoning can do, so you shouldn't be sleeping on it.
Ranch goes on basically everything and can even be eaten by itself in creative ways — the 2024 Minnesota State Fair served deep-fried ranch dressing (with a side of ranch, of course). So, it should be no surprise that ranch seasoning pairs perfectly with creamy egg yolks, adding a little extra oomph to your typical deviled eggs. All you need is between 1 and 3 teaspoons mixed in with your yolk filling, depending on how ranch-y you want the finished dish to taste. The seasoning can be found in either shakers or packets; besides Hidden Valley Ranch's regular dry mix, the brand offers a spicy ranch variety if you want a bit of a kick. Additionally, ranch dressing can be used as a substitute for mayo or mustard.
If you love ranch, this simple addition is the perfect way to bring boring deviled eggs to life and give them a richer, more complex flavor. Just make sure to cook your hard-boiled eggs correctly so they end up looking as good as they taste, with no unappetizing green rings or sticking shells.
Play up the ranch flavor with these other additions
While ranch can elevate bland deviled eggs on its own, it can also be a foundation upon which you can build even more flavor. For instance, you can add crispy bacon bits into the yolk mixture, sprinkled on top, or both. Bacon goes exceptionally well with ranch and adds a bit more texture and savoriness to your eggs. Similarly, green onions or chives can lend them a stronger onion flavor, while pickle relish can provide a sweet or extra tangy bite.
Other deviled egg secret ingredients that work great with ranch include avocado, dill, smoked paprika, and cheese. Cheese especially gives you a ton of room to get creative, depending on your tastes. You can add grated cheddar for a classic flavor or kick it up with asiago and habanero jack. Pimento and cream cheese can also be used if you want a creamier option. Additionally, if you're a fan of heat, you can opt to splash a little hot sauce, like Sriracha, into the mix. Buffalo sauce will also complement ranch, especially if topped with a bit of crumbled blue cheese. Loaded deviled eggs? Now, that's delicious!