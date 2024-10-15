Should You Freeze Leftover Frosting?
Making homemade frosting is a fun undertaking that presents several unique learning opportunities. Home bakers can upgrade frosting by using higher quality vanilla or adding shortening for better texture. The only major drawback of homemade frosting is that there often ends up being way more than you needed at the end.
There has always been a debate about what to do with leftover frosting. Granted, there are several ways it can be stored and reused at a later date, but to really make frosting last as long as possible, it should be stored in the freezer. All you need to do is store the frosting in an airtight container and place it in the freezer.
Storing leftover frosting in the freezer works especially well for larger batches. It also is a convenient way to store any leftover frosting that you do not plan on using anytime soon, as the frosting will keep for a long time in the freezer. Although the freezer is far from the only storage option, it is the best one when it comes to longevity.
How to freeze frosting
The biggest benefit of storing leftover frosting in the freezer is how long the frosting will keep. On average, frosting that is stored in the freezer will last for about three months without any changes in quality. Frosting can be stored in the freezer well after the three month mark, but it will start to degrade in regards to flavor and texture.
When storing frosting in the freezer, it is imperative to keep it away from any other food products that smell particularly strong. Pungent items could affect the quality of the frosting. An airtight container is also a must to preserve the quality of the frosting for as long as possible.
A plastic or glass container works in the freezer; as long as the container is freezer safe, it will not crack and potentially expose the frosting. To reuse the leftover frosting, simply take the container and move it to the fridge for a night. After 24 hours, the frosting can be used easily on baked goods.