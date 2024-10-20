What's The Best Temperature To Cook Lasagna At, Really?

A quintessential one-pan dish, it's hard to beat the delicious comfort of a loaded lasagna browned to perfection. However, if not cooked properly, the layered noodle casserole runs the risk of coming out of the oven cold — and no one wants that. The key to ensuring your lasagna heats through is to cook it at the correct oven temperature, which is around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to married chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, co-owners of critically acclaimed Italian-American restaurant Don Angie and co-authors of "Italian American: Red Sauce Classics and New Essentials: A Cookbook."

In addition to running successful restaurants in New York City, Rito and Tacinelli are on the food council of City Harvest, a NYC non-profit dedicated to feeding New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, City Harvest will host its fall tasting event and fundraiser, BID 2024: CHTV!, at The Glasshouse in Manhattan. Tacinelli and Rito told Chowhound about the best way to cook lasagna, noting that "There is an important two-part process to cooking lasagna so that it warms evenly and browns perfectly on the top. Because stacked lasagnas can be pretty dense, the first part of the cooking process should be done covered with foil, at around 400 degrees, so that the top doesn't over brown."