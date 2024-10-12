The Best Pasta And Wine Pairing For A Vodka Sauce

Pasta with vodka sauce is one of those beloved dishes that sparks some debate about its origins, whether it's Italian or Italian-American. That said, no one argues that this plate is delicious. And while you might have already mastered our tips for making homemade pasta sauce, another important component of this meal is how to serve it.

Deciding what type of pasta to toss with your sauce and the ideal wine pairing to present at the table can be tough, especially when you're in the throes of meal planning. So Chowhound enlisted an expert to help out — Rosanna Scotto, who along with her daughter Jenna Ruggiero, co-owns Fresco by Scotto. The restaurant has been a New York City institution for more than three decades, and Scotto generously shared her professional advice on these all-important pasta-serving topics.

Perhaps the most iconic vodka sauce partner is penne, Scotto exclusively told Chowhound. But at Fresco, diners will find a subtle spin on their plate — garganelli, a similar tube-shaped pasta that has a few more ridges and is hand-rolled instead of extruded. Once your garganelli is well-dressed with sauce, you can set it down with a perfect wine pairing. In this case, Scotto reaches for a classic — Chianti Classico, to be exact.