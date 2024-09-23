How To Correctly Use Bay Leaves In Your Cooking

You might spend your whole cooking life following recipes that call for bay leaves without really understanding why. Many recipes instruct you to add a bay leaf or two and then call for them to be fished out later, yet the leaves themselves seem to lack strong scent or flavor. So, why include them at all? The truth is, leaving out bay leaves won't ruin your dish, but including them will enhance it. Bay leaves add a subtle depth of flavor and act as an aromatic, contributing that extra layer of complexity when used as directed in a recipe.

Using bay leaves correctly starts with actually using them rather than skipping them. Begin by adding the leaves to your dish early in the cooking process, as their flavor needs time to infuse into the food. Add them too late, and you could get an unpleasant taste (or none at all). Typically, you'll want to use one or two bay leaves per pot, depending on the size of your dish. Adding too many can overpower the scent of the dish or add bitterness to the flavor. Finally, make sure to remove the leaves before serving, as they are tough and can pose a choking hazard.