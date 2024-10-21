What's The Deal With Pumpkin Warts?

It's probably common knowledge that sugar gives you zits. As it turns out, sugar gives pumpkins zits, too, though usually pumpkin collectors typically call the knotty spots warts instead of the Z-word. And truthfully, this is simplifying things a bit. Some of the knots you find on your Halloween squash also arise from bacteria and viruses, too, which come to think of it, can make for spotty human skin, too. The difference in all of this, of course, is that when it comes time to decorate for Halloween, you might actually want pumpkins with bumpy skin — they're spooky embodied.

There's actually a botanical name for pumpkin warts. It's corking, and the phenomenon really does arise when the squash's sugar content gets too high for the squash to contain, in a manner of speaking. Once that happens, sugar erupts through the skin of the squash, forming pumpkin warts. However, unlike the blemishes that send teens to see a dermatologist, the skin eruptions on the pumpkins are there on purpose, or better said, have been intentionally put there by selective breeding, thanks to Siegers Seed Co., out of Holland, Michigan. The company's warty pumpkins count among the most unique pumpkin varieties on the market.