Why You Should Never Store Avocados In Water

Avocados are delicious, of course, packed with nutrients, and a great addition to almost any recipe. However, they also tend to go bad, often rather abruptly. And it can be difficult to pick the perfectly ripe avocado when you need it. Because of this, many cooks, home or otherwise, have developed hacks, tricks, and tools to keep their avocados fresh. And, as the internet is wont to do, several viral methods of avocado preservation have circulated the internet, all promising to extend the shelf life of those finicky green fruits. One particular hack has gone viral in recent months, taking over TikTok and X, formerly known a Twitter. And it is no wonder as to why. The method is simple and aesthetically pleasing, calling for avocados to be stored in a large container full of water. This vessel is then placed in the fridge, with the stored avocados bobbing pleasantly beneath the surface.

This hack claims to extend your avocados' shelf life by to up to two weeks. However, despite these grand promises, you will want to hold off on giving your avocados the plunge, as this food storage hack could actually prove to be a breeding ground for potentially hazardous food-borne pathogens. Most notably, the pathogen known as listeria, which thrives in moist environments and can withstand refrigeration, has the potential reproduce rapidly in this soggy storage environment. Bacteria such as listeria is nothing to mess with. In response to this growing trend, the Food and Drug Administration told Good Morning America that it "does not recommend" this storage hack, as this could allow pathogens on the avocado's surface to "multiply."

