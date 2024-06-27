The Easily Preventable Mistake That Causes Tough, Chewy Scallops

Scallops are an easy and delicious meal to cook at home, thanks to their sweet flavor, tender texture, and ability to work with a variety of other ingredients. But if you want to enjoy scallops the way that they're meant to be eaten — as fork-tender, delicate morsels that practically melt in your mouth — don't make the cardinal mistake of forgetting to remove the side muscle before cooking them.

You can tell which part is the side muscle because it protrudes from the side of the rest of the scallop flesh. Also known as the foot, the side muscle connects the rest of the scallop to its shell as it moves through the ocean. It has a firmer texture, especially when cooked, which can turn your entire scallop culinary experience into a chewy, rubbery mess. The side muscle is typically a different color from the rest of the scallop, making it easier to recognize. To take the side muscle off, just pinch it between your fingers and pull it away from the scallop. You can discard it or put it aside to simmer in water and seasonings for broth that you can use to add flavor to your scallop dish.