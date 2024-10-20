Don't Confuse Fennel And Dill. There's A Difference

If you're suspicious of fennel because of its licorice flavor, don't be. It actually works incredibly well alongside flavors like citrus and tomato, and is delicious fresh or cooked. The fennel bulb is the part that you use, but the fronds are edible, too — they're just mainly used as a garnish. The bulb is typically thinly sliced when eaten fresh and chopped when used in cooked dishes or roasted. Fennel is sometimes sold at grocery stores as anise, but those are actually two different things. Anise is typically used as a spice, as anise seeds have an intense flavor similar to licorice — they are frequently used in Italian sausage.

If you want to experiment with fennel, try it thinly shaved in a salad with oranges or grapefruit. You can also roast it, which mellows the flavor, and use it in salads or as a side dish. Make a pasta sauce with tomato and fennel, or blend up similar ingredients for a soup. Pair it with roasted chicken or your favorite fish.

Fennel's subtle sweetness and light licorice notes add depth without overpowering other ingredients, which is why it pairs so well with bright, acidic flavors. The unique combination of sweet and savory makes fennel an ideal complement to rich ingredients like olive oil, cheese, and even meats, balancing and brightening dishes with its fresh, yet complex flavor.