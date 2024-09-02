Here's Exactly How Long Orange Juice Lasts At Room Temperature

Orange juice is a great way to get a daily dose of vitamin C. It tastes great at breakfast, is nice and refreshing when it's hot out, and is widely popular. With so many orange juice brands available, it's easy to see why this fruit juice has infiltrated into so many kitchens and restaurants around the world.

Despite how commonplace orange juice is, not everyone knows how to properly store it. There are even some who believe orange juice does not need to be stored in the refrigerator. While it is certainly possible to leave opened orange juice out on the counter, this greatly shortens its shelf life. According to advice from the USDA, any kind of refrigerated juice will only last two hours at room temperature. After that, there's an increased risk of bacteria growth, which can lead to illness.

This advice applies to both pasteurized and fresh orange juice. Certain factors can speed up or slow down the rate at which unrefrigerated orange juice spoils — including exposure to air and the temperature of the room — but either way, the window of time is quite small. It's best to store orange juice in the refrigerator to avoid premature spoilage.

