Is It Ever Okay To Store Hot Sauce At Room Temperature?
Let's face it — knowing the ins and outs storage can be confusing. Say you come home with the grocery bags full, and there's only so much room available in the fridge and pantry. Some items obviously make the cut for refrigeration, but with an item like hot sauce, it gets tricky. Well with this spicy condiment no need to stress; such condiments will store fine at room temperature. Nevertheless, there are a few details to consider when you have different pantry-worthy hot sauces on hand.
These spicy liquids are crafted from a combination of vinegar, salt, and chilies, which all prevent bacterial growth to some degree. Of these, the acid component is especially effective and oftentimes makes up the largest composition. So if your hot sauce lists vinegar as the first ingredient on the label then no need to worry about storage. However, if other ingredients are more prominent — or if there are fruit additions of any kind — then you'll want to make sure that you refrigerate. After all, it's not worth taking a risk of bacterial infection with such a small bottle.
Simple hot sauces can be stored at room temperature
The storage of hot sauces involves many factors, including how quickly you use up a bottle, and its contents. Per the USDA, a typical hot sauce lasts for six months after opening. So if your collection is growing large — and you have many varieties laying around — then you'll want to be vigilant for how long they've been open. To extend the shelf-life, it's always a good idea to pop a bottle in the fridge, since it'll extend storage time.
Furthermore, you'll need to inspect the label of the hot sauce for the most informed decisions. Some keep it simple, like Tabasco, which gets its iconic red color exclusively from peppers, complemented with only salt and vinegar. Meanwhile, others integrate preservatives, another sign they're safe to store at room temperature. You'll need to watch out for hot sauces with fruit, as well as fermented varieties — these are much less stable.
Additionally, it's helpful to consider the amount of sugar, which also dictates the preservative nature. If the sauce is heavier on the vinegar, then it's likely fine, as is the case with sriracha. However, an important fact about sriracha is the name isn't trademarked, so make sure to check the label just to be sure.