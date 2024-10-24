Is It Ever Okay To Store Hot Sauce At Room Temperature?

Let's face it — knowing the ins and outs storage can be confusing. Say you come home with the grocery bags full, and there's only so much room available in the fridge and pantry. Some items obviously make the cut for refrigeration, but with an item like hot sauce, it gets tricky. Well with this spicy condiment no need to stress; such condiments will store fine at room temperature. Nevertheless, there are a few details to consider when you have different pantry-worthy hot sauces on hand.

These spicy liquids are crafted from a combination of vinegar, salt, and chilies, which all prevent bacterial growth to some degree. Of these, the acid component is especially effective and oftentimes makes up the largest composition. So if your hot sauce lists vinegar as the first ingredient on the label then no need to worry about storage. However, if other ingredients are more prominent — or if there are fruit additions of any kind — then you'll want to make sure that you refrigerate. After all, it's not worth taking a risk of bacterial infection with such a small bottle.