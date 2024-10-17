What Does A Traditional Breakfast In Morocco Look Like?

If you're traveling to Morocco to explore the souks of Marrakech or the beach city of Agadir, there's a good chance you'll encounter a morning meal that looks a bit different to what you'd encounter in the U.S. Cereal and toast are not so much of a thing, and you certainly won't be chowing down on donuts to start your day. For cultural reasons, you're highly unlikely to encounter bacon (it's not halal), although eggs are sometimes still on the menu.

Let's start with the beverages: If you fancy juice with your breakfast, you're in luck, as orange juice is particularly popular in Morocco: The country is a big orange producer and you'll often see it fresh-squeezed. It's not hard to find other juices at market stands, with options like pomegranate or watermelon. As for hot drinks, mint tea is a serious staple: It's a sweeter tea made with mint leaves and green tea. Those who need a bigger caffeine hit will be fine, as coffee is also a common way to start the day.

As for the food, a lot of Moroccan breakfast options aren't too far removed from what you'd get in Western countries. Firstly, bread is a big deal in Morocco: You'll likely encounter khobz, a semi-flat bread, but thanks to the country's French influence, baguettes aren't uncommon either. What to do with that bread is flexible: It can be dipped in olive oil (another big Moroccan staple), or topped with jben, a soft goat-milk cheese, honey, or olives. Jams and butter sometimes pop up, too.