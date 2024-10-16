How To Get The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs In Your Fried Rice

Fried rice is a staple in the cuisines of many cultures that, on the outside, seems incredibly simple to make. Consisting of rice, veggies, eggs, soy sauce, and sometimes meat, it's a good case of "How hard can it be?" Unfortunately, fried rice can be tricky, especially when it comes to producing fluffy eggs.

Tossing your eggs directly into the rice and letting them cook can be very tempting. However, this will result in the beaten eggs breaking up into little pieces, coating the rice, and generally just making a mess. You definitely won't end up with the big pieces of fluffy egg that you find in your favorite restaurant dishes. Fortunately, there is an easy way to avoid this. All you have to do is cook your eggs separately.

To get fluffy scrambled eggs when making the perfect fried rice, the key is to preheat your wok or pan and add a bit of oil, such as peanut or canola, once it's hot. Turn the heat down low. You want to let the heat of the pan or wok do the cooking instead of the burner because too much heat will scorch the eggs. When you add your beaten eggs, they should begin to puff up almost immediately. Using a spatula, you can gently break up the egg curds, but be careful not to overwork them. You want them to stay in larger pieces. Remove the eggs when they're done cooking, and place them to the side. The egg curds should be added to your fried rice at the end once everything else is cooked.