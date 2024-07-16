Andrew Zimmern's Advice For No-Skill Poached Chicken

Set it and forget it. Wouldn't it be nice if you could do that with your poached chicken dinner and then veg out in front of the TV while you wait for dinner to be done? According to celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, you can. In an interview on "Good Morning America," Zimmern demonstrated his simple, yet ingenious technique to poach a whole chicken. Fortunately for TV-loving home gourmands, his cooking technique takes almost no energy or effort at all.

Advertisement

He starts with enough chicken broth to cover a whole bird, and, once boiling, gently slides the chicken into the liquid. It'll boil in the broth for up to 10 minutes. This number is a bit flexible, however. According to Zimmern, how long it cooks at a boil depends upon on the bird's size. He then tops the pot with a lid and lets the chicken sit for a full minute, noting that this initial high heat starts to melt the bird's fat while fueling the entire cooking process.

Then comes the set-it-and-forget-it part of the equation: For the next 90 minutes, Zimmern allows his chicken to cook in the covered pot off the heat. This technique, called carryover cooking, capitalizes on this principle by allowing the bird to stay immersed in the hot water and continue cooking. The lid helps to seal the heat inside the pot until the bird reaches juicy perfection.

Advertisement