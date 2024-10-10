Should You Pour Your Canned Guinness Into A Glass?

Grabbing a beer can from the cooler, cracking it open, and taking a sip go together like bread and butter. But if you're about to enjoy a can of Guinness Draught Stout, you should probably pour it into a glass. Irish-born brew's brand adviser Zack Berger enlightened us as to why pouring canned Guinness into a pint glass is the best way to achieve "a near pub-level pouring experience," allowing drinkers to fully enjoy all of the aroma and malted, chocolaty flavor the signature stout brew has to offer.

"Cans have our innovative widget, which agitates the Guinness," explains Zack. "For Guinness extra (and foreign extra) stout, I enjoy pouring into a glass to allow for nosing the beautiful roasted aromas." In 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease on a brewery in Dublin, Ireland, he had a vision for a long-lasting stout brewed for generations to come, but one wonders what he would think about his creation being served in a can.