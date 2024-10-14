Guacamole Deserves One Canned Ingredient For A Protein Pack Snack
Guacamole has secured its spot on innumerable restaurant menus for a reason. Whether used as a side or appetizer, the Mexican dip has become a well-loved commodity known for the simple yet powerful combination of elements like avocados, tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime juice, and more. It's hard to imagine what else you could add to something that's already so good and packed on its own. But if you're open-minded enough to give it a go, there's one additional ingredient that will pleasantly surprise you like no other — try tuna.
Of the many ingredient swaps to make your guacamole superior, in this instance, it's the incorporation of the seafood item that will take your spread up a notch. All it takes is choosing from the many types of canned tuna available at local grocery stores, draining it, and mixing it in with your guacamole, which can also be a store-bought brand or homemade if you have the time. The result is a powerhouse combination that not only tastes unexpectedly delicious, but it also delivers a plethora of nutritional benefits.
Why you should add tuna into your guac
Even without the fish, there's already a lot to love about guacamole's nutritional profile. People who eat the dip can benefit from the large usage of avocado, which is the key ingredient. These green fruits pack a whole lot of goodness, from the high amounts of healthy fats they provide to being a good source of magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin K, and much more. The only thing the side dish could use some help with is in the protein department. Once tuna enters the picture, it's a done deal with one can containing anywhere from 20 grams of protein to a hefty 40 grams. That's only the icing on the cake, as tuna also contains a great amount of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and selenium. Not to mention, it's inexpensive and easily accessible.
It certainly doesn't hurt that the mixture of the two tastes amazing. Tuna is typically eaten with mayonnaise, so why not bring a creamy texture by using avocado instead? The tender, juicy oiliness of the tuna incorporated into the fresh, tangy flavor of guacamole will yield to one soft and buttery creation that can be used as a dip or spread on toast.