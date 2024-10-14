Guacamole Deserves One Canned Ingredient For A Protein Pack Snack

Guacamole has secured its spot on innumerable restaurant menus for a reason. Whether used as a side or appetizer, the Mexican dip has become a well-loved commodity known for the simple yet powerful combination of elements like avocados, tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime juice, and more. It's hard to imagine what else you could add to something that's already so good and packed on its own. But if you're open-minded enough to give it a go, there's one additional ingredient that will pleasantly surprise you like no other — try tuna.

Of the many ingredient swaps to make your guacamole superior, in this instance, it's the incorporation of the seafood item that will take your spread up a notch. All it takes is choosing from the many types of canned tuna available at local grocery stores, draining it, and mixing it in with your guacamole, which can also be a store-bought brand or homemade if you have the time. The result is a powerhouse combination that not only tastes unexpectedly delicious, but it also delivers a plethora of nutritional benefits.