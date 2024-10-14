How Long Is Apple Cider Good For?

Apple cider is a signature beverage of fall, and every year around September it can be found lining shelves at grocery stores, apple orchards, farmers markets, and cider mills. Not only is it great to drink on its own, but it can be used to make some pretty great apple cider cocktails. However, because most people don't drink it all year round, there can be some confusion over how long it stays good for. Ultimately, the shelf life of apple cider depends on whether or not it has been pasteurized.

Pasteurized apple cider, the type you will usually find at your local grocery store, can last (unopened) in your fridge for between one to two weeks. Once opened, it should be consumed within seven to 10 days. Unpasteurized cider will last only about five days under constant refrigeration once opened because it is a raw product. However, health officials warn against drinking unpasteurized applied cider due to it not being pasteurized or treated to destroy bacteria that could cause food poisoning.

To extend the shelf life of both pasteurized and unpasteurized apple cider, it can be frozen in an airtight container to last almost indefinitely. That said, frozen apple cider should be consumed within eight to 12 months for the best quality. Keep in mind that the cider will expand as it freezes, so only fill containers about a third of the way to prevent leakage. You should drink thawed cider within three to five days, but cider thawed quickly, say in the microwave, should be consumed immediately to avoid bacterial growth.