How Long Is Apple Cider Good For?
Apple cider is a signature beverage of fall, and every year around September it can be found lining shelves at grocery stores, apple orchards, farmers markets, and cider mills. Not only is it great to drink on its own, but it can be used to make some pretty great apple cider cocktails. However, because most people don't drink it all year round, there can be some confusion over how long it stays good for. Ultimately, the shelf life of apple cider depends on whether or not it has been pasteurized.
Pasteurized apple cider, the type you will usually find at your local grocery store, can last (unopened) in your fridge for between one to two weeks. Once opened, it should be consumed within seven to 10 days. Unpasteurized cider will last only about five days under constant refrigeration once opened because it is a raw product. However, health officials warn against drinking unpasteurized applied cider due to it not being pasteurized or treated to destroy bacteria that could cause food poisoning.
To extend the shelf life of both pasteurized and unpasteurized apple cider, it can be frozen in an airtight container to last almost indefinitely. That said, frozen apple cider should be consumed within eight to 12 months for the best quality. Keep in mind that the cider will expand as it freezes, so only fill containers about a third of the way to prevent leakage. You should drink thawed cider within three to five days, but cider thawed quickly, say in the microwave, should be consumed immediately to avoid bacterial growth.
How you can tell if apple cider has gone bad
Interestingly enough, apple cider doesn't go bad in the way milk does. Instead, it begins to ferment and turn alcoholic. Of course, this doesn't mean you'll get free hard apple cider if you just leave it alone in your fridge. Once cider starts to ferment, it begins to pick up a sour flavor that's a bit like vinegar. In fact, if allowed to ferment long enough, the alcohol will transform into acetic acid, and you'll get apple cider vinegar. While it's not unsafe to consume, it's definitely not pleasant.
If you notice your apple cider start to darken, develop a foam, or develop a fizz, it's time to toss it out. Of course, you should also heed any expiration dates posted on the bottle. (Unless you really want some homemade vinegar).
Additionally, if your cider is unpasteurized and past its expiration date, don't take chances and drink it. In 2017, seven people in Northern California were sickened with E. coli after consuming unpasteurized cider, and 13 cases were linked to cider in Placerville, California, two years earlier. While we won't tell you not to drink fresh cider from your local orchard or cider mill, unpasteurized cider should be consumed as soon as possible, and you shouldn't wait until it seems bad. The longer it sits, the more time bacteria have to multiply, which makes it even more dangerous.