The Secret Tip That Could Save You Money When At The Farmers Market

Shopping at a farmers market can sometimes feel pricier than the average supermarket, and it's easy to overspend surrounded by high-quality products. Of course, you want to support local farmers while enjoying the market's artisanal and heirloom goods, but with the rising price of groceries and inflation, saving every dollar counts. However, with a little planning and strategy, you can still enjoy a Saturday at the market without breaking the bank.

A money-saving tip is to arrive at the market towards the end of the day. Farmers typically want to prevent food waste and avoid taking unsold produce back with them, so they're more likely to offer discounts on items they want to clear out before closing up shop. You might find special deals on very ripe fruit or perishable vegetables that must be eaten the same day or the next. This is true for foods like baked goods and breads that are best enjoyed on the day of purchase. Some markets also feature seafood vendors, and recently caught shellfish and fish only stay fresh for one to two days.

Go in with a list — know exactly what you need, and keep your eyes peeled for these items. It's easy to be distracted by all the beautiful products, but a precise list helps keep your spending focused. Shop around for these specific items at the end of the day because prices can vary from stall to stall, and some may offer better deals than others.