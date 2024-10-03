The Secret Tip That Could Save You Money When At The Farmers Market
Shopping at a farmers market can sometimes feel pricier than the average supermarket, and it's easy to overspend surrounded by high-quality products. Of course, you want to support local farmers while enjoying the market's artisanal and heirloom goods, but with the rising price of groceries and inflation, saving every dollar counts. However, with a little planning and strategy, you can still enjoy a Saturday at the market without breaking the bank.
A money-saving tip is to arrive at the market towards the end of the day. Farmers typically want to prevent food waste and avoid taking unsold produce back with them, so they're more likely to offer discounts on items they want to clear out before closing up shop. You might find special deals on very ripe fruit or perishable vegetables that must be eaten the same day or the next. This is true for foods like baked goods and breads that are best enjoyed on the day of purchase. Some markets also feature seafood vendors, and recently caught shellfish and fish only stay fresh for one to two days.
Go in with a list — know exactly what you need, and keep your eyes peeled for these items. It's easy to be distracted by all the beautiful products, but a precise list helps keep your spending focused. Shop around for these specific items at the end of the day because prices can vary from stall to stall, and some may offer better deals than others.
Look for seconds and buy in bulk
If you arrive earlier in the day, there are a few other tips to help keep spending within your budget. Look for a sign or a box of produce that advertises "seconds." You can also ask vendors directly if they offer this option, as they may not advertise it. Seconds are fruits and vegetables, and sometimes baked goods, that might not have a perfect appearance; they could be misshapen, bruised, or other imperfections. This, however, doesn't affect the taste! Since they are not display-worthy, farmers often sell them at a discount.
Another smart strategy is to buy in bulk. If you know you'll use certain items frequently throughout the week, purchasing them in larger quantities can sometimes save you money. Ask vendors if they offer discounts for bulk purchases; buying a larger quantity of one item or doing most of your shopping at one stand will often result in a discount. You can also always store or preserve what you don't use fresh right away.
Additionally, many farmers markets throughout the U.S. now accept EBT cards, thanks to programs like the largest anti-hunger program in America, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Shoppers can find the market manager stand and swipe their EBT card here, where they will be given tokens or a voucher to spend with different vendors (the process may vary by state or market). If you found these farmers market money-saving tips helpful, check out Chowhound's article on saving money at Whole Foods.