Baking Soda Is Key To Cleaning Melted Plastic Off Your Oven

Of all the dreaded sights possible in the kitchen, few can make your stomach drop as quickly as finding a plastic kitchen tool melted to your oven's glass stovetop or onto your oven rack. It looks awful and renders your appliance temporarily unusable as the fumes from melted plastic can be dangerous; it's also a potential fire hazard.

Once you've picked your jaw up off the floor (and the melted plastic has cooled), you quickly realize the melted mess isn't budging, at least not with your fingers alone. Luckily, there's an ingredient in your pantry ready to lend its services in this disaster. Baking soda is already the key to cleaning many common food stains, and its usefulness extends to plastic that has melted and attached itself — permanently, it might feel — to your oven.

To get this pantry staple involved in the rescue of your once-pristine stovetop or oven rack, mix some baking soda with just the amount of water needed to turn it into a thick paste. Spread the paste onto the melted plastic and leave it there for about three to five minutes. Then, using a scrubber or the rough side of a sponge, gently scrub at the baking soda-coated plastic. (Be careful not to rub too hard and damage your stove.) This simple trick could be the only thing you need to safely clean up all traces of your kitchen oopsie. If not, there are a few more reinforcements you can bring in to get that gunk off your oven.

