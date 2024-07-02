Caramelize Onions In Your Cast Iron For A Low-Effort Way To Clean The Pan

To know the joys of cooking with a cast iron is to love it. There's a reason home cooks have been using cast iron cookware since basically forever. But while it can go so, so right, most of us are also aware of all the faux pas that can ruin the all-important layer of seasoning, like submerging it in water or boiling water in it for too long.

But fewer have a good handle on the dos to ensure your pan stays in glossy, tip-top shape for stick-free cooking whenever you use it. Caring for it is a tiny bit finicky but certainly low-tech — in most cases, a quick rinse, maybe some boiling water, and a soap-free scrub with a bit of coarse kosher salt are all you'll need to keep your pan clean. People can get pretty out there and fancy with their cast iron care methods to be sure, but no need. One of the most effective cleaning hacks is hanging out in your produce drawer — a plain old onion.

Caramelizing an onion in your cast iron skillet not only leaves you with a delicious pile of rich sweet onions to turn into French onion soup, but it scours any caked-off junk from the surface of your pans while they cook. The process, shared by The Kitchn, is time-intensive but relatively hands-off. If you find yourself with a pan in need of some serious rehabbing, get to slicing, and let the onions do their magic.

