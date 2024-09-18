Instant Pudding Mix Is The Secret To A Boston Cream Pie-Inspired Angel Food Cake

People are obsessed with combining two sweet treats to get the ultimate dessert — and it typically yields delicious results. Just think of the donut-croissant Cronut, or the cookie-brownie brookie, or, more recently, the viral cookie-croissant creation. Now, there is a new dessert combo that is bound to impress your taste buds: Boston cream angel cake. The dessert features the best elements of both dishes — the creaminess of a Boston cream pie and the fluffiness of an angel food cake.

The recipe is quite simple and can be adapted in several ways to accommodate your skill set and time constraints. Some recipes call for a prepared angel food cake, though you are welcome to use an easy homemade recipe or buy a boxed cake mix at a grocery store. The same goes for the vanilla pudding. There are several recipes on how to make a classic vanilla pudding from scratch – or you can buy instant mix or pre-made pudding.

Now, Boston cream pie is known as the official dessert of the state of Massachusetts and has origins that date back to 1856. Although its name may not entirely be accurate, there's no denying this dessert is delicious. It's composed of sponge cake, vanilla cream, and chocolate, has since grown in popularity around the world. This fresh take on the popular treat will not disappoint and may breathe new life into the well-known dessert.

