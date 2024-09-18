Instant Pudding Mix Is The Secret To A Boston Cream Pie-Inspired Angel Food Cake
People are obsessed with combining two sweet treats to get the ultimate dessert — and it typically yields delicious results. Just think of the donut-croissant Cronut, or the cookie-brownie brookie, or, more recently, the viral cookie-croissant creation. Now, there is a new dessert combo that is bound to impress your taste buds: Boston cream angel cake. The dessert features the best elements of both dishes — the creaminess of a Boston cream pie and the fluffiness of an angel food cake.
The recipe is quite simple and can be adapted in several ways to accommodate your skill set and time constraints. Some recipes call for a prepared angel food cake, though you are welcome to use an easy homemade recipe or buy a boxed cake mix at a grocery store. The same goes for the vanilla pudding. There are several recipes on how to make a classic vanilla pudding from scratch – or you can buy instant mix or pre-made pudding.
Now, Boston cream pie is known as the official dessert of the state of Massachusetts and has origins that date back to 1856. Although its name may not entirely be accurate, there's no denying this dessert is delicious. It's composed of sponge cake, vanilla cream, and chocolate, has since grown in popularity around the world. This fresh take on the popular treat will not disappoint and may breathe new life into the well-known dessert.
How to add pudding mix to angel food cake
Making a Boston cream angel cake only takes about 10 minutes if you are using prepared ingredients. First, you will need cold milk, vanilla pudding mix, angel food cake, and hot fudge. In a bowl, prepare the pudding mix according to the package directions. Any milk works for the recipe, so feel free to use a milk alternative. Then, let the pudding rest as you slice the prepared angel food cake into three horizontal layers. Next, layer the cake with the set pudding. To do so, place down a layer of cake on a serving platter and then top with the pudding and repeat.
The cake can then be placed into the fridge until it's ready to serve — however, before you and your guests dig in, there is one more step. Heat the hot fudge with a splash of milk and drizzle it over the cake to get the signature Boston cream look and taste. Voila, you are ready to dig in! To add some extra flavor to the dessert, consider topping with maraschino or regular cherries, both of which complement the flavors of a traditional Boston cream pie.