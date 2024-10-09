Ina Garten Might Just Have The Answer For Your Collapsing Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is a timeless classic that is a home run crowd pleaser almost every time. But that doesn't mean it's a slam dunk when it comes to baking some. In fact, you can easily end up with a frustrating sunken center that might make your deliciously sweet and spiced creation look a little sad.

Don't worry, even the experts have witnessed this issue. In fact, in her new memoir, "Be Ready When Luck Happens," celebrity chef and TV show host Ina Garten recounts a time in which she had to do some investigative work to uncover the cause of a repeatedly collapsing cake. She describes watching a baker experiencing the collapsing conundrum, and, upon observing the process, discovering that "She had decided to save time by grating the carrots in the food processor, but they came out much wetter that way and made the cake soggy, which caused it to fall in the middle."

Garten's fix? "The solution was to add a little flour to the wetter carrots, and we never had a problem again." So, whether you've followed the Barefoot Contessa's other expert tips, like adding an array of citrus to an apple crisp, or taken her advice for the right brand of chocolate to bake with, if carrot cake is on the menu, you may want to consider this scientifically sound fix.