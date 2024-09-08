Guacachile Is The Perfect Guacamole Substitute When You're Low On Avocados

It is believed that guacachile originated in Oaxaca, a southern state in Mexico home to an incredible diversity of chiles. Similarly to guacamole, the word guacachile has Nahuatl origins, the language spoken by the Aztecs; ahuacamolli is the Nahuatl word for guacamole (translating to "avocado sauce"). While guacamole's origins can be traced back hundreds of years to pre-Hispanic times in Mesoamerica, guacachile is a more modern creation. The timing of when, exactly, this salsa emerged is unclear, but it is thought that its creation was a response to the rising price of avocados: In 2009, there was a sharp price increase in avocados due to one of the smallest yields in about 20 years.

Mexican restaurants and taquerias often offer salsa for free alongside chips or food. But avocados are expensive, so using them to make a salsa and not charging for it is not the most economical choice for restaurants. Therefore, guacachile is not necessarily a method of tricking customers, but one of the only viable options for restaurants to continue providing free salsa. Now, it is commonplace to find guacachile throughout taquerias, taco stands, and Mexican restaurants in Mexico and the United States.

Tacos are the most popular food pairing with guacachile, and it's a great complement to many Mexican dishes like sopes, quesadillas, or chilaquiles. The smooth, spicy salsa also works really well on grilled foods, like vegetables and burgers. Or, try it as a dip for fried foods, like taquitos, fried empanadas, and french fries.

