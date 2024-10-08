What's The Point Of Those Tiny Cocktail Straws?

You're sitting at the bar at the end of a long and busy night, ready to wash the day's happenings away with the drink in your hand. The absolute last thing you want to worry about is how to properly drink the darn thing. But it's awfully hard to order a martini like you know what you're doing when those pesky, short straws are served with them. Their presence taunts you as you sip on just about any cocktail, begging the mysterious question of just what exactly you do with them.

And the answer is: whatever you want. These seemingly useless cocktail straws can serve a number of purposes, from helping you properly stir your beverage to effortlessly making sure you pace yourself. Depending on your drink of choice for the night, you can decide what function you want your straw to serve. After all, it's added to glasses as a tool for your convenience. Heck, you can even throw it away if that's what gives you a better drinking experience.