The Golden Rule For Adding Rum To Coffee

There's a beautiful synergy to spirits and coffee. While the physical effects of the two beverages contrast, their flavors complement delectably. There are lots of options for pairings: You'll likely know classics like vodka in an espresso martini and whiskey in Irish coffee. And another coffee-spirit pairing worth exploring is rum.

Formed upon a sugarcane base, this liquor has a sweet tinge that's a natural complement to coffee. It comes in many varieties that range from the grassy, fresh notes of a rhum agricole, to the coconut notes of a flavored rum. Especially in white expressions, the spirit does lean too pungent, both in the intensity of its flavor and high-proof. Although tasty in certain drinks, it's not what you'll want to pour into your joe.

Instead, focus on rums that have spent time in the barrel. The flavors of such dark-colored rums will seamlessly mesh alongside the bold notes of coffee, melding into one. Generally, the dimmer the shade of rum the more likely it'll align with coffee, the exception being blackstrap, which comes in too rich. So, take note of such a correlation, and you'll get a rum coffee pairing stress-free.

