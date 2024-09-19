The Golden Rule For Adding Rum To Coffee
There's a beautiful synergy to spirits and coffee. While the physical effects of the two beverages contrast, their flavors complement delectably. There are lots of options for pairings: You'll likely know classics like vodka in an espresso martini and whiskey in Irish coffee. And another coffee-spirit pairing worth exploring is rum.
Formed upon a sugarcane base, this liquor has a sweet tinge that's a natural complement to coffee. It comes in many varieties that range from the grassy, fresh notes of a rhum agricole, to the coconut notes of a flavored rum. Especially in white expressions, the spirit does lean too pungent, both in the intensity of its flavor and high-proof. Although tasty in certain drinks, it's not what you'll want to pour into your joe.
Instead, focus on rums that have spent time in the barrel. The flavors of such dark-colored rums will seamlessly mesh alongside the bold notes of coffee, melding into one. Generally, the dimmer the shade of rum the more likely it'll align with coffee, the exception being blackstrap, which comes in too rich. So, take note of such a correlation, and you'll get a rum coffee pairing stress-free.
Know the the type of dark rum you're mixing with coffee
While the color of rum certainly provides some clues to its flavor, it won't tell the whole story regarding the spirit. The term dark rum encompasses liquors both aged in barrels and not, with the common feature being a molasses-base. Just like how there's a large difference between brown and white sugar in raw form, molasses dictates the flavor of this style. Generally, expect sweet notes of caramel, chocolate, and some leather-like qualities, which will shine alongside coffee.
Nevertheless, you'll need to consider how the production process and barrel-aging impact the coffee pairing process. Rums in this category range from 40% ABV all the way up to overproof 70% ABV renditions. And while most go through double distillations, there are also triple distillations. Throw in an aging time that varies from zero to decade old-blends, and it becomes clear this term encompasses an extensive range of spirits.
To further complicate the selection process, most aged spirits elude their age by their shade. However, dark rum manufacturers may add molasses, coloring the spirit artificially. And rums don't age in a straightforward way like other spirits, anyway. So, while the tint of rum is a good starting point, you'll need to inspect the strength, production location, and aging. Consider lightly aged Jamaican rums like Smith & Cross, the smooth dried fruit notes of a blended Zacapa from Guatemala, or the spice of Bermuda's Gosling's Black Seal as flavorful candidates.
Craft cocktails that showcase the beauty of rum and coffee
You can combine the two as simply as pouring some rum into a hot brewed coffee — and it'll be delicious. However, the pairing can also serve as the foundation for a further range of mixed drinks. In fact, the first ever cocktail used an aged rum — albeit combined with tea — but nonetheless a showcase of the mixing potential.
Start by simply adding some sugar and Jamaican rum to a hot brewed coffee, top with whipped cream, and you'll have a Pharisäer Kaffee, the beloved drink of North Frisia, Germany. Looking for something more aromatic? Consider adding some brown sugar and spices into the mix, and pair with a spiced rum for a hot coffee. The whipped cream topping is always welcome, perhaps flavored with butterscotch for an extra twist. And if you're after something boozier, turn to a Spanish coffee, which trades the spices for orange and coffee liqueurs.
Undoubtedly, rum coffee cocktails are delicious hot, but cold ones are worth sampling, too. While Campari can be your iced coffee cocktail summer twist, in the fall, transition to pairing rums with cold brew. Together, the two shine in intricate ways, whether paired with syrups and bitters into a highball, or shaken with aromatic liqueurs into a strong sipper. So, don't be afraid to experiment, and discover a whole new class of drinks.