Pop Baby Carrots In The Air Fryer For The Ultimate Crunchy Bite
The air fryer is quickly becoming an essential kitchen workhorse. It can bake like an oven, fry like a fryer, and roast like a grill, all without requiring tons of cooking oil. The fact that the gadget can do all this in a fraction of the time you would need when using the other appliances is a game-changer. As if that's not enough, another great thing about using the air fryer is that it creates the crunchiest treats you'll ever have. You can crisp up almost any food in this countertop machine, with baby carrots being one of them.
The crunching effect is a result of how this appliance works. It produces heat from one heating element and there's a fan that keeps the hot air circulating inside. As a result, any moisture on the surface of the carrots evaporates during cooking leaving behind a dry crispy exterior. At high heat, this effect occurs relatively quickly, therefore, only the exterior is crisp, but the middle remains soft.
Besides the texture upgrade, air-frying baby carrots preserves their natural sweetness. The high temperatures in the appliance caramelize the sugars in the veggie, which results in browning and an enhanced sweet flavor. With this unique crisp-tender texture and sweet taste, it's easy to pair the carrots with an array of mains like chicken, instant pot beef brisket, or baked salmon. Snacking on air-fryer baby carrots as they are is also a great idea.
Make perfect air fryer baby carrots
If you're keen on hassle-free, mess-free, simple cooking methods, then air-frying your baby carrots is the way to go. Say goodbye to oil splatters and lengthy processes of pre-heating an entire oven, and say hello to the easiest and fastest cooking method for your delicious carrots. First, prepare your the vegetable by cutting them into sticks or leaving them whole. Either way, make sure you pat them completely dry using paper towels. Put them in a mixing bowl, add a neutral cooking oil like olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. You can also add a bit of extra flavor with garlic or onion powder. Now toss everything until well combined.
Next, preheat the air fryer to 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — it only takes a few minutes. Spread the carrots into one layer in the air fryer basket before popping back into the appliance. Avoid crowding the basket because it can prevent even cooking and limits the crisping process by hindering free air circulation around each piece. Now air fry for about 10 to 15 minutes, but take these two steps halfway through the air frying: shake the basket to encourage even cooking and drizzle some more oil for more crisping. Since the exact cooking time will vary from one air fryer brand to the next, keep checking toward the end to avoid burning your tasty carrots. Once they're fork-tender with some brown edges, they're ready.