Pop Baby Carrots In The Air Fryer For The Ultimate Crunchy Bite

The air fryer is quickly becoming an essential kitchen workhorse. It can bake like an oven, fry like a fryer, and roast like a grill, all without requiring tons of cooking oil. The fact that the gadget can do all this in a fraction of the time you would need when using the other appliances is a game-changer. As if that's not enough, another great thing about using the air fryer is that it creates the crunchiest treats you'll ever have. You can crisp up almost any food in this countertop machine, with baby carrots being one of them.

Advertisement

The crunching effect is a result of how this appliance works. It produces heat from one heating element and there's a fan that keeps the hot air circulating inside. As a result, any moisture on the surface of the carrots evaporates during cooking leaving behind a dry crispy exterior. At high heat, this effect occurs relatively quickly, therefore, only the exterior is crisp, but the middle remains soft.

Besides the texture upgrade, air-frying baby carrots preserves their natural sweetness. The high temperatures in the appliance caramelize the sugars in the veggie, which results in browning and an enhanced sweet flavor. With this unique crisp-tender texture and sweet taste, it's easy to pair the carrots with an array of mains like chicken, instant pot beef brisket, or baked salmon. Snacking on air-fryer baby carrots as they are is also a great idea.

Advertisement